Barclays PLC Has $5.80 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $190.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock worth $457,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

