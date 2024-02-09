Barclays PLC Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,491 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,204 shares of company stock worth $3,806,862. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $243.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $243.67.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.