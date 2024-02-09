Barclays PLC Has $7 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Olin worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Olin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Olin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OLN opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,378 shares of company stock worth $36,298,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

