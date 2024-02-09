Barclays PLC Purchases 2,608 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,640 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,825,000 after acquiring an additional 893,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after acquiring an additional 643,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $59,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $82,556.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,282.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $59,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $713,605. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $98.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $102.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

