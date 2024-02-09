Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 90,928 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Murphy Oil worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MUR opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

