Barclays PLC Sells 126,142 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of agilon health worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter worth $38,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGL

agilon health Stock Up 8.2 %

NYSE:AGL opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.47. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

agilon health Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

