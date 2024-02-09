Barclays PLC Sells 1,894 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of Expro Group worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,756.76 and a beta of 0.91. Expro Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

XPRO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

