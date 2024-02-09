Barclays PLC Sells 205,371 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205,371 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of PBF Energy worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $52.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

