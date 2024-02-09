Barclays PLC Sells 22,881 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,881 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $179.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.80. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $191.21. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.