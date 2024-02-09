Barclays PLC Sells 6,256 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. 2Xideas AG raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 263,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,807,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 141.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $27,701,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $51.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

