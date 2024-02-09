Barclays PLC Sells 7,591 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Chord Energy worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,640,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $156.17 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $175.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average of $160.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,128. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

