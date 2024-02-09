Barclays PLC Trims Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,997 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Post worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Post by 1,086.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 324,956 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter worth $416,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 39.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Post by 7.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Post by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,996.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $106.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

