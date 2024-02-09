Barclays PLC Trims Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of American Equity Investment Life worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEL opened at $55.36 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

