Barclays Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,320 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,789 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barclays Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barclays by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barclays by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,244,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,803,000 after acquiring an additional 731,202 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,555,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,407,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 210,982 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Barclays has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

