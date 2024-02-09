Barclays Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,320 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,789 call options.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.
Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Barclays has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
