Barnes Group (B) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Barnes Group (NYSE:BGet Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of B stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.