Barnes Group (B) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of B stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.