BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Director Elliot Stein, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

