Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 510 ($6.39) price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.89) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.07) to GBX 529 ($6.63) in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 502.67 ($6.30).
Babcock International Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Babcock International Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
