Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on the stock.
Greatland Gold Stock Up 2.5 %
Greatland Gold stock opened at GBX 7.89 ($0.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £401.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.87. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87.
Greatland Gold Company Profile
