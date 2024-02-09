Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on the stock.

Greatland Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

Greatland Gold stock opened at GBX 7.89 ($0.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £401.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.87. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Greatland Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.