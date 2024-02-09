Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.13.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BERY

Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.