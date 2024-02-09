Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Birks Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Birks Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Birks Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

