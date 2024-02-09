BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.24

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 9604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
