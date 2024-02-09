BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.24

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 9604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 32,354 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

