Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 168.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $8.51 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

