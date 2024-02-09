Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) PT Raised to $35.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.70.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLBD

Blue Bird Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BLBD opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $976.63 million, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 314.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,018,917.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,018,917.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,727,438 shares of company stock worth $69,347,904 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.