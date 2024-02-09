Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $33.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blue Bird shares last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 254,460 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 17,438 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $575,454.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,793,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,727,438 shares of company stock worth $69,347,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Blue Bird by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Blue Bird by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $976.63 million, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 314.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

