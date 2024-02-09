BMO Capital Markets Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$36.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on X. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.86.

TMX Group Stock Performance

About TMX Group

TMX Group stock opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$26.09 and a 12-month high of C$34.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.33.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

