BMO Capital Markets Increases Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $13.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.
Western Union Stock Up 2.0 %
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 387.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,078,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Union by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,842 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
