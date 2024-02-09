Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,681.00

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3,681.00 and last traded at $3,674.85, with a volume of 24380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,644.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,478.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,195.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,404,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

