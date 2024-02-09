Boston Partners Buys 19,816 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Broadwind were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWEN. StockNews.com cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.42 on Friday. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Broadwind had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $57.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

