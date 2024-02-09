Boston Partners Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sharecare were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,599,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504,540 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,252,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,174,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $370.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.35. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Sharecare Profile

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.47 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 25.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

