Boston Partners Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in TrueCar were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 8,224,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 331,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,620,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 260,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRUE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

TrueCar Trading Up 2.7 %

TRUE stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar Profile

(Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.