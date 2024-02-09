Boston Partners Invests $201,000 in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CECO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth approximately $34,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth approximately $31,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth approximately $21,675,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,284,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CECO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CECO

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $698.44 million, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. Equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About CECO Environmental

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.