Boston Partners Invests $365,000 in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MODV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

MODV stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $111.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

