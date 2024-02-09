Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Boston Partners bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AESI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:AESI opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.99. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

