Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,421 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $745,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,978 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 34,586,641 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $585,552,000 after acquiring an additional 585,293 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

