Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bread Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BFH has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

BFH stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,818.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 494,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,460 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

