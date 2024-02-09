Brokerages Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Target Price at $15.42

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABR. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $183,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,412 shares in the company, valued at $12,822,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $183,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,412 shares in the company, valued at $12,822,078.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,547.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 77,500 shares of company stock worth $941,100. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,820,000 after buying an additional 6,668,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,906,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

