Brokerages Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) PT at $18.22

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.22.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTST. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 137.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $20.47.
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
