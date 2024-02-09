Brokerages Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) PT at $18.22

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTST. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 11.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 137.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $20.47.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

