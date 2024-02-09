Brokerages Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Target Price at $270.14

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBC

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $737,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,694,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,927,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.2% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,202,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,030,000 after acquiring an additional 203,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,093,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,554,000.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC opened at $258.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.89 and a 200-day moving average of $245.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.46. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $288.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.