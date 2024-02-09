Brokers Set Expectations for Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Organogenesis in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Organogenesis’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $108.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.75 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORGO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.62 on Friday. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Organogenesis by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $864,914.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,025,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,939,713.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

