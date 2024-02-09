Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

