Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 485,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,033,000 after buying an additional 263,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,428,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BC opened at $84.68 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BC

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.