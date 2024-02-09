Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $184.12

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $184.12 and last traded at $181.06, with a volume of 81221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.45.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.