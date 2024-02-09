Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $184.12

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $184.12 and last traded at $181.06, with a volume of 81221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.
Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.4 %
Insider Activity
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
