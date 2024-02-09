CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $377.33.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $355.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.32 and a 200 day moving average of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. CACI International has a 52 week low of $275.79 and a 52 week high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CACI International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CACI International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

