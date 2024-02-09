Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $330.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cadence Design Systems traded as high as $302.15 and last traded at $301.33, with a volume of 324555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.80.

CDNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.22.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

