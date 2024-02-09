Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Caesarstone Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $141.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $142.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 113.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 47.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

