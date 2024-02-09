California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01. California Resources has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $58.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

