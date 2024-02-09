Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Camden National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

CAC opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $464.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Camden National has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $42.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 16.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the second quarter valued at $7,598,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 9.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,108,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,099,000 after purchasing an additional 98,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,650,000 after acquiring an additional 96,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,620,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

