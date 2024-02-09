Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 92,280 put options on the company. This is an increase of 84% compared to the average daily volume of 50,134 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $72,843,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,190 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $44.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Cameco has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

