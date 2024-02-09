Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,342,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.25% of Canada Goose worth $48,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

