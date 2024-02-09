Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $78.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 931,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,499,000 after buying an additional 457,847 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 44,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 99,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

